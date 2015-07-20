FCC Signals March 29, 2016, Incentive Auction Date

The FCC has set March 29, 2016 as the planned start date for the broadcast incentive auction.

That is according to the title of the incentive auction procedures item, currently on circulation to the other commissioners after the FCC delayed a planned July 16 vote on the item until early next month. An FCC source confirmed that is indeed the target date, which would definitely be pushing the long-advertised first-quarter 2016 start to the tail end of the time frame.

FierceWireless noted the newly announced date in a Web story Monday.