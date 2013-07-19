FCC Signals It Would Like Swift Resolution of CBS/TWC Dispute
According to an FCC spokesman, the commission is actively following
the retransmission consent dispute between CBS and Time Warner Cable and is
looking for a consumer-friendly result, which the spokesman suggests means a
deal.
"The Commission is continuing to monitor the
situation," said the spokesman. "We urge the respective parties
involved to do what is in the best interests of consumers and viewers, and to
reach a retransmission consent agreement as quickly as possible."
The two sides could be facing a July 24 showdown, when CBS
content could go dark on TWC systems if a current extension from the previous
June 30 contract expiration deadline expires without a deal.
The FCC historically has monitored high-profile
retrans disputes, including remaining in contact with the parties. In the
Cablevision/Fox dustup in 2010, for example, the FCC was actively working with
the parties to get a deal done, and was in the loop on TWC'sbattle with Disney that same year. The spokesman did not say how the FCC
was monitoring the TWC/CBS fight.
