FCC Shuts Down Web Sites

The FCC Web site is no longer accessible (http://www.fcc.gov/shutdown-page.html), citing the government shut-down.



"We regret the disruption, but during the Federal Government-wide shutdown," said a one-page online note at the usual FCC URL, "the FCC is limited to performing duties that are immediately necessary for the safety of life or the protection of property. FCC online systems will not be available until further notice."



The FCC said telecom companies must continue to use its Network Outage Reporting System (NORS), which will remain available during the shutdown fro reports of outages and disruptions.



The FCC said it is not accepting deliveries of supplies or services not necessary "for the safety of life or the protection of property."



In emergencies, broadcast and cable operators can call (202) 418-1122 or email at FCCOPCenter@fcc.gov.