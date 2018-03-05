FCC to Showcase Library-Friendly Tech

The idea is showcase how libraries use digital content to provide broadband access to tablets, phones and e-readers.

The exhibit will be hosted by the FCC Technology Experience Center in the FCC's own library.

The FCC says it is particularly interested in showing the above-mentioned tech, as well as technology kiosks and library-specific aps.

The FCC says no endorsement or benefit is implied by its featuring any of the devices, which it is showcasing on a strictly voluntary basis.

Those whose boats are floated by such an offer can contact Library@fcc.gov or call 202-418-0450.