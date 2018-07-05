FCC Shot Clock Stays Off

The FCC's voluntary merger review shot clock hasn't been getting much action lately.

The Sinclair-Tribune shot clock remains stopped--since January--and probably won't start until at least July 12, the deadline for comment on Sinclair's latest version of the deal, though the FCC is not making it particularly easy to figure out just how that fifth version differs from the others.

The shot clock on the T-Mobile-Sprint merger proposal had not started at press time--the FCC opened the comment docket June 15 but has yet to put the application out for comment.

An FCC spokesperson said that the clock won't start until the FCC has determined that the application has been correctly and completely filed.