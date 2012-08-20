FCC Shares EAS Test Results With GAO

The Government

Accountability Office, an independent investigative arm of Congress, is

getting a peek at the confidential data from cable operators, broadcasters and

others that the FCC collected as part of its test of the Emergency Alert

System.

The FCC promised that test performance info related to the

Nov. 9, 2011, test would be confidential and not released to the public, but

that apparently does not mean it can't be shared with GAO.

In a notice published Monday, the FCC's Homeland Security

Bureau said it had complied with a GAO request for the info, citing GAO's

investigation into what progress had been made in modernizing EAS, including a

review of the test results, which the FCC has now provided.

FCC rules state the FCC can be disclosed to other federal

agencies unless the commission has given explicit assurances that would not be

the case.