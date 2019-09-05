FCC Settles Another Kidvid Reporting Investigation

Word of God Fellowship, licensee of KQUP Pullman, Wash., has agreed to pay $30,700 to the Treasury to close an investigation into whether it was complying with KidVid reporting rules.

That came in an order that mirrored essentially word-for-word, a settlement with Nexstar released this week over the same issue.

As with Nexstar, the FCC concluded that the broadcaster had not complied with the FCC's reporting requirements for its educational/informational children's programming, but that the payment and agreement by Word of God to implement a compliance plan going forward was sufficient to justify the FCC's renewal of its license.

As with Nexstar, the FCC found there were "no substantial or material questions of fact as to Word of God’s qualifications to remain a Commission licensee." And also as with Nexstar, the FCC said it does not have to investigate further to determine if Word of God "has committed “serious violations” of our rules or violations that constituted a pattern of abuse

The FCC requires stations to file quarterly reports on their efforts "to serve the educational and informational needs of children."