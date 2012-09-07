FCC Sets Sept. 28 Vote for Auction Item

As FCC chairman Julius Genachowski signaled, a vote on a

proposed framework for spectrum incentive auctions has been scheduled for the

FCC's Sept. 28 public meeting.

It could be voted before that -- a draft was being

circulated to the commissioners Friday -- but given the import of the auctions,

which will require a second digital transition for broadcasters, it the vote is

likely to come at the meeting where commissioners can weigh in with public statements.

Also on the agenda, which was released Friday, the customary

three weeks' notice, is an item on mobile wireless spectrum holdings, which

will be on how and whether it should change the way it calculates concentration

of wireless spectrum in mergers and acquisitions. That comes as the FCC is

making it easier for wireless carriers to acquire new spectrum in the

above-mentioned incentive auctions.

It currently has a local market spectrum screen,

concentrations above which trigger a deeper dive into the effect on

competition.

Rounding out the agenda is an item on licensing and

operating rules for satellite services and how they can be streamlined to

accelerate new services to consumers.

The agenda is not set in stone, and items can be pulled

either because more work is needed or because they have already been voted.