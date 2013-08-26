FCC Sets Sept. 20 Deadline for Fees

The FCC has set the deadline for paying regulatory fees.

Cable operators, broadcasters and others have until Sept. 20 to pony up the bucks. The FCC pays for its regulatory operations — its current budget is $341,923,845 - via those regulatory fees.

The commission encouraged licensees to start the fee filing process ASAP, pointing out that late filings are subject to a 25% penalty.

The FCC released its fee adjustments for 2013 on Aug. 12. It also decided to make IPTV subject to similar fees to cable, but not starting until 2014.