FCC Sets Pleading Schedule For AT&T/T-Mobile Review

The FCC has given opponents of AT&T's $39 billion bid to

buy T-Mobile until May 31 to file petitions to deny the deal.

That came in an announcement of the pleading cycle for the

commission's review of the license transfers involved in the deal and whether

they serve the public interest.

The FCC has had no sign of combining the vetting with its

review of AT&T's proposed purchase of Qualcomm spectrum, which many deal

opponents had asked it to do.

The commission set a June 10 deadline for reply comments,

with final comments due June 20.

As it has with other deal reviews--Comcast/NBCU most

recently--the commission advised that all issues should be raised in initial

comments, rather than in responses or replies. That does not foreclose new

issues so long as a showing can be made that those issues could not have been

raised previously, for example based on new, or newly discovered, facts.