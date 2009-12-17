FCC Sets Next Round Of Net Neutrality Workshops

The FCC has announced its next round of network neutrality workshops.

The next workshop will be Jan. 13 at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass., on innovation and investment, followed by Jan. 19 back in Washington on transparency and consumers (likely dealing with advertised vs. actual broadband speeds and network management).

The commission has held two so far, one on technical issues and one this week on speech and democracy.

The FCC has proposed expanding and codifying network openness principles and is conducting hearings and workshops in advance of its final order on the subject, likely to come in late spring at the earliest.