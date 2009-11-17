FCC Sets Field Hearing on "Digital Inclusion" For Memphis
The FCC will hold a broadband field hearing on "digital inclusion."
The hearing, to be held Dec. 5 in Memphis, will focus on whether broadband is currently being deployed "in a way that allows all Americans to benefit."
Statistics show that only some 40% of African Americans have broadband service at home and an even smaller percentage of Hispanics.
The hearing is yet another opportunity for the FCC to collect more input for its national broadband plan, due to Congress Feb. 17, 2010.
