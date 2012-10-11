FCC Sets Comment Deadlines on Signal Leakage

The FCC has set Dec. 8 as the deadline for comments and Jan. 7 for reply comments, in its proposed new rules on cable signal leakage.

The FCC on Aug. 3 voted unanimously to transition its analog cable signal-leakage and performance standards to digital. The item will also weed out some long-inapplicable rules and make other corrections.

In the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the commission proposed, for the first time, to apply digital interference standards that protect aerial communications and navigation from cable signal leakage, and will apply minimum performance standards.