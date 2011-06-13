FCC Sets Comment Deadlines on Rights-of-Way

The FCC has set comment deadlines on its request for input on lowering rights-of-way and tower-citing barriers to broadband deployment.



On April 11, the FCC issued a Notice of Inquiry seeking information on obstacles to fixed and mobile broadband deployment, particularly when it came to getting public and private rights of way for cable, antennas, poles and towers. That followed its vote to approve pole-attachment reforms as part of the same broadband barrier-clearing effort.



The National Broadband Plan identified rates, terms and conditions of access could all "significantly" impact broadband deployment. "This Notice is intended to update our understanding of current rights of way and wireless facilities sitting policies, assess the extent and impact of challenges related to these matters, and develop a record on potential solutions to these challenges," said the FCC back in April.



Commenters have until July 18 to weigh in, and Aug. 30 to file reply comments.