FCC Sets Comment Deadline on Program Access Questions

The FCC has set a Dec. 17 deadline for final comments on

various proposals related to its revision of program access rules, including

key proposals backed by the American cable Association.

On Oct. 5, the FCC voted to sunset its ban on exclusive

contracts between MVPDs and co-owned programming networks, complaints about

which will now be handled under the existing prohibition on unfair practices

(section 628[b]).

At the same time, and as a way to address the concerns of

small cable operators, the commission issued a Further Notice of Proposed

Rulemaking seeking comment on various other possible changes, including a

proposal to change the FCC's definition of "buying group" to allow

the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) to file program access

complaints without assuming collective liability for all of its members, and a

variety of rebuttable presumptions related to exclusive contracts, both

proposals backed by the American Cable Association.

The rebuttable presumptions, which effectively put the onus on

distributors to prove the presumptions wrong, included on withholding regional

sports nets (RSNs), that there be standstills during complaints about RSNs,

that a similar presumption should be applied to national sports networks -- like

ESPN or NBC Sports Net -- and on whether prior successful complaints should be

cause for a rebuttable presumption of unfairness in future complaints involving

the same company.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

argued against adding a series of presumptions of unfairness that it suggests

would amount to reinstating the ban the FCC just got finished lifting.

Initial comments are due Nov. 30, with replies due Dec. 17.