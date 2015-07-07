FCC Sets Comment Dates for Video Competition Report

The FCC last week set comment dates for its latest report on the state of video competition.

Parties have until Aug. 21 to file initial comments and until Sept. 21 to file final comments.

The report helps inform the FCC's video programming policymaking.

One of the key video competition decisions teed up for fall is defining linear online video providers (OVDs) as MVPDs when it comes to access to vertically integrated programming and TV station signals, and whether other rights and obligations should also apply.

But at least for this report, video providers will still be divided into three groups, MVPDs, OVDs and TV stations, though among the comments it wants to hear is how it should categorize those services going forward given their increasing interrelationship.