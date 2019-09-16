FCC Sets $112 Million for Rural Broadband Funding in 9 States

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more than $112.2 million during the next decade to expand broadband to about 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses. The grants, announced on Thursday, will go to 16 projects in nine states. This is the fifth round of funding from the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction and follows a similar $121 million bundle of grants last month. The selected broadband providers will begin receiving funding within the next few weeks.

The grants will go to projects in rural area of the nine states: five in Illinois, two each in California, Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota and one each in Iowa, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.

FCC chair Ajit Pai called the funding "another step towards ensuring that all Americans have access to high-speed broadband.”

Related: Better Broadband Mapping Needs Granularity, Shapefiles, Industry Leaders Tell Hill

“This fifth round of funding will provide rural Americans from California to Ohio with the economic, educational, civic, and healthcare opportunities that Internet access makes possible," Pai said.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more than $112.2 million during the next decade to expand broadband to about 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses. The grants, announced on Thursday, will go to 16 projects in nine states. This is the fifth round of funding from the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction and follows a similar $121 million bundle of grants last month. The selected broadband providers will begin receiving funding within the next few weeks.

The grants will go to projects in rural area of the nine states: five in Illinois, two each in California, Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota and one each in Iowa, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.

FCC chair Ajit Pai called the funding "another step towards ensuring that all Americans have access to high-speed broadband.”

“This fifth round of funding will provide rural Americans from California to Ohio with the economic, educational, civic, and healthcare opportunities that Internet access makes possible," Pai said.