FCC Sends Net Rules to Federal Register

According to the FCC, it sent its network neutrality rules to the Federal Register Friday, Sept. 16. As soon as they are published, opponents of the rules can take them to court. They go into effect 60 days after publication.



Verizon already tried to take them to court, but a judge said it was jumping the gun.



The rules, which expand and codify the FCC's Internet access rules, were approved back in December 2010, but since they required some additional paperwork burdens on industry, they had to be vetted by the Office of Management and Budget, per the Paperwork Reduction Act, to ensure that paperwork was not out of line.



OMB signed off on the information collection portion.



Publication in the Federal Register usually takes a couple of weeks.