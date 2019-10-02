FCC Sends MVPDs EEO Audit Requests

The FCC has mailed out its third round of EEO random audit letters, this time to MVPDs.

The FCC conducts an annual audit of EEO programs at randomly picked broadcasters and cable operators (in total about 5% of all of those). The first two rounds went to broadcast stations.

MVPDs, which include systems owned by Comcast, Google Fiber, Mediacom and many more, must return the forms by Nov. 18.

The FCC is currently seeking comment on changes it could make to its EEO rules or enforcement. One change ACA Connects, which represents smaller MVPDS, proposes is that the FCC create a separate platform on its web site for the voluminous EEO audit information it requests. "This will save smaller cable entities valuable time in both the audit preparation and response process," ACA argues.

The FCC is under a recent court order to better gauge the impact of its deregulatory efforts on diversity in the media, though that is primarily aimed at ownership rather than staffing.

To check out which systems should be getting their EEO audit letters anytime now, click here.