FCC Seeks More Input on Responsibility for Closed Captioning

The FCC is seeking additional comment on how it should proceed if it decides to extend some of the responsibility for complying with closed captioning beyond broadcasters and TV stations to the programming's producers.

In February, the FCC adopted new rules governing closed captioning quality.

The item consisted of an order on the standards, a declaratory ruling clarifying various issues, including on VOD captioning, and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that teed up the question of just who is responsible for insuring caption accuracy, as well as whether quantitative standards are also needed.

