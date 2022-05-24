FCC Seeks Input on Content Diversity Report Petition

The FCC's Media Bureau is seeking comment on a request that it create a report on content vendor diversity.

Fuse Media led a coalition of minority-owned media groups that sought the new report, which would include requiring such data from any company that relies on an FCC license, or any subsidiary of that company. That would include any number of streaming services as well as traditional content producers and platforms -- Disney, Comcast, Paramount, among them.

The FCC, whose chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has put a premium on furthering equity and diversity in communications, put the Fuse petition for rulemaking out for comment Tuesday (May 24).

The quick turnaround -- the petition was filed less than three weeks ago -- suggests the issue could get traction, particularly with the panel Democrats.

Among the issues the FCC wants comment on are 1) how the FCC should define "minority," 2) how it should measure diversity (i.e. board membership, senior leadership, full-time employees), and 3) what authority the FCC has to collect the information.

The FCC is giving commenters until July 22 to weigh in, with reply comments due August 22.

Back in November, Rosenworcel pledged to Congress that the FCC would take a fresh look at the video programming marketplace, particularly as it concerned independent programmers. ■