FCC Seeks Input On Mobile Wireless Competitiveness

The FCC is seeking input on just how competitive the mobile wireless market is.

That came in a Public Notice seeking info for the annual State of Competition in the Mobile Wireless Market report.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has made promoting wireless as a competitor to wired broadband a priority, but has said it is not yet a substitute.

The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues, including coverage, usage, pricing, speed, latency, and how service is differentiated.

It also wants information on participation by women and minorities in the business, on privacy and security and whether consumers are willing to pay for such protections, and is looking for any comparisons of the U.S. market with other countries.

The commission is looking for data from the second half of 2014 and into 2015 and wants to hear back by July 14