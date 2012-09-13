FCC Seeks Input on Device Interoperability in Spectrum NPRM

According to sources inside and outside the FCC, the draft

rulemaking proposal on spectrum incentive auctions seeks input on whether and how

to put device interoperability conditions on the sale of reclaimed lower 700

MHz broadcast spectrum.

The FCC put such conditions on auction of reclaimed upper

700 MHz spectrum reclaimed in the first DTV transition, which Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) pointed out in a Hill hearing on mobile apps Wednesday led to the

rise of Android.

One source said the NPRM asks questions that address

interoperability concerns, but that the goal is for the spectrum to be

device-interoperable.

In addition, according to multiple FCC sources, the NPRM

does not propose conditions on who can bid on that reclaimed broadcast

spectrum, which would have been tough to do given the statutory language. An

FCC source said the NPRM does not propose eligibility conditions on

participation, but that is because they are getting to that issue through the a

item, also teed up for a Sept. 28 vote, proposing to rethink the FCC's

"policies governing mobile spectrum holdings," which could include

what represents too much concentration of spectrum holdings.

So, while the NPRM says that anyone can participate, a

separate item could limit how much spectrum a wireless company could buy,

essentially getting the same result. That approach squares with the legislative

language in the spectrum incentive auction bill, which prevents the FCC from

restricting eligibility but does allow it to come up with general rules about

spectrum aggregation.