FCC Seeks Donated Devices To School Staffers

It's a great, big beautiful digital tomorrow, and

the FCC needs some help demonstrating that to its staffers and

"invited guests."

The FCC said Tuesday it is looking for donated

"devices and solutions" to feature in a Technology Experience Center (TEC),

which it describes as a hands-on lab at its Washington headquarters to

"promote better employee understanding of the current state of technology

in the industries in which the Commission oversees."

The commission said any manufacturer or vendor who

wants to donate a device should contact TEC Director Ronald

Cunningham at Ronald.Cunningham@fcc.gov or call him at (202)

513-4515.

The FCC made clear that while it will accept the

tech handouts that would not constitute its endorsement of the

devices.