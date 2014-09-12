FCC Seeks Data Drop From AT&T, DirecTV

The FCC has requested a raft of additional documents from both AT&T and DirecTV as it vets their proposed merger.

In a Sept. 9 letter to the companies, Media Bureau chief Bill Lake said he would like to see that information by Sept. 23.

"[W]e require additional information, documents and clarifications of certain matters discussed in the applications and other information submitted to the Commission," said Lake. "If necessary, we will follow up with additional requests for information and documents."

