FCC Seeks Comment on Wi-Fi Network Management

Some major hotel and real estate operations, including Marriott, want the FCC to clarify just how they can manage their Wi-Fi networks.

Last month Marriott agreed to pay $600,000 to settle FCC allegations that it has improperly blocked mobile hotspots at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville. Marriott employees used a monitoring system to identify and prevent individuals from connecting to the Internet via their own Wi-Fi nets, while charging consumers, businesses and exhibitors up to $1,000 per device to access Marriott's own Wi-Fi network.

But separately last August, Marriott, joined by the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Ryman Hospitality properties, asked the FCC for either a declaratory ruling that it was allowed to manage its Wi-Fi on-premises network as it saw fit or, in the alternative, to open a rulemaking on the issue.

