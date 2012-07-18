FCC Seeks Comment on Updating Regulatory Fees

The FCC wants to know how it should change its regulatory

fee structure to match the "extensive changes" in the communications

marketplace. The FCC has not revamped how it collects fees from the entities it

regulates since 1998.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking released Tuesday, the FCC

is seeking input on fairness, ability to administrate it, sustainability, how

the direct and indirect costs should be allocated, and how to mitigate any

substantial fee increases realignment could create.

"[N]ew technologies have caused an exponential increase

in intermodal competition across formerly distinct industry platforms,"

the FCC said. "This has made it even more common today than in 1998 that a

Commission employee's work may be attributed to more than one fee category. For

example, the cost of an employee's work in designing incentive auctions might

be attributable to several fee categories within the media sector, but it would

also potentially benefit providers of mobile broadband services who would

ultimately use the reclaimed spectrum."

The FCC determines the fees for each sector according to how

much time employees spend on work that can be assigned to each major bureau -- Wireless

Telecommunications, Media, Wireline Competition and International.

The NPRM provides some insight into what the commission

suggests would be fairer than the current system. It suggests that imposing the

same fee on a Fortune 500 company and small business would have "very

different effects." Currently, if both own a station in the same size

market, for example, they pay the same fee. The notice also suggests it might

not be fair for similar services provided over similar technologies might be

paying different fees only because their services fall into different fee

categories or don't fit into any existing categories.

"I am pleased that the Commission is seeking additional

comments on ways to modify our regulatory fee structure -- a reform which is

long overdue," said commissioner Robert McDowell. "As I have said

many times in the past, the Commission should update its fee structure to

ensure that they are levied not only in a fiscally prudent manner, but in a

nondiscriminatory and competitively neutral way as well." He also said he

would monitor the proposed changes to make sure the FCC has the legal authority

for any changes.

"[T]oday's currency is convergence: Telephone companies

have entered the video market, cable operators are winning voice customers,

satellite operators offer competitive radio, television, and broadband

services, and wireless providers have unleashed a mobile revolution few if any

saw coming," said commissioner Ajit Pai. "I look forward to hearing

from all interested parties about how we can update our regulatory fee

structure to better reflect the current marketplace."