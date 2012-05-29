FCC Seeks Comment on Small Cable EAS Waiver

The

FCC has asked for comment on whether to grant smaller cable operators an

expedited waiver process for carve-outs from the burdens of compliance with its

requirements for conversion of emergency alerts, including that it will need

Internet connectivity. The Commission concluded that lack of that connectivity

would provide a presumption of waiver-worthiness.

The FCC is assuming that in the future, most

alerts will be delivered via a broadband Internet connection.

The American Cable Association back in April

told the commission that the waiver process itself was a burden, and sought a

streamlined process for systems with 500 or fewer subs.

The FCC has given interested parties 15 days

from publication of the request for comment in the Federal Register, which is

usually a week to two weeks after the release date, in this case May 25.

Replies are due 10 days later.

ACA wants waivers of at least a year, with

opportunity for renewals, or until the operator gets broadband Internet service

to the head end.

The FCC wants input on, among other things,

whether presumption for a waiver should be based on lack of access to a

physical connection to the Internet, or whether a wireless connection could provide

sufficient bandwidth. It also wants to know what should qualify for financial

hardship. ACA says it should be compliance costs that require special construction

or line extension fees in excess of a normal installation drop fee.