FCC Seeks Comment on LightSquared Proposal

The FCC has asked for comment on LightSquared's most recent

effort to secure FCC permission to launch a terrestrial wholesale 4G wireless

broadband service using spectrum initially licensed for satellite.

LightSquared says it will give up its right to deploy the

service in the 10 MHz of spectrum immediately adjacent to GPS service. It was

the issue of sensitive GPS receivers being interfered with by in-band

LightSquared transmissions that prompted an outcry from GPS users, including

many government agencies, and prompted the FCC to put an indefinite hold on its

waiver that would have allowed the service so long as there were no unresolved

interference issues.

After being granted a conditional waiver by the FCC to use

satellite spectrum for a planned wholesale 4G terrestrial mobile broadband net,

the FCCsuspended the waiver temporarily -- and is in the process of determining

whether that should be permanent -- after GPS interference issues could not be

resolved.

LightSquared had already modified its proposal once to delay

using that adjacent 10 MHz, but critics were concerned that did not provide

them enough assurance about its future use. LightSquared now promises not to

use that for its terrestrial service, and instead leave it as a guard band to

protect against interference.

Comments are due Dec. 17 on the LightSquared proposal,

replies Jan. 4.