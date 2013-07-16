FCC Seeks Comment on H Block Auction Procedures

The FCC has provided insight into the window for auctioning

the H block spectrum.

In a public notice issued Monday, the commission sought

comment on that auction, which will free up 10 MHz of spectrum for wireless

broadband. The FCC last held a wireless spectrum auction in 2008.

The commission, by statute, has to auction that spectrum by

February 2015 -- the same statute that created the broadcast incentive

auctions. It wants input on, among other things, including the auction design,

structure and procedures, as well as eligibility

In the notice the commission signaled it might be able to

auction it as early as Jan. 14, 2014, but was making no promises, saying

somewhat cryptically that the auction will be "by or as early as"

that Jan. 14 date.

The notice follows the commission's decision to approve the

rules of the road for opening up more spectrum for mobile broadband in the H

band, which came in actingFCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn's first public meeting last month.

Commissioner Ajit Pai said he hoped that the auction

could begin by that January date. "I encourage commenters to provide

comprehensive feedback so that there is a robust record upon which to issue

final auction procedures, and I hope that we will commence the H Block auction

on Jan. 14, 2014."