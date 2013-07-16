FCC Seeks Comment on H Block Auction Procedures
The FCC has provided insight into the window for auctioning
the H block spectrum.
In a public notice issued Monday, the commission sought
comment on that auction, which will free up 10 MHz of spectrum for wireless
broadband. The FCC last held a wireless spectrum auction in 2008.
The commission, by statute, has to auction that spectrum by
February 2015 -- the same statute that created the broadcast incentive
auctions. It wants input on, among other things, including the auction design,
structure and procedures, as well as eligibility
In the notice the commission signaled it might be able to
auction it as early as Jan. 14, 2014, but was making no promises, saying
somewhat cryptically that the auction will be "by or as early as"
that Jan. 14 date.
The notice follows the commission's decision to approve the
rules of the road for opening up more spectrum for mobile broadband in the H
band, which came in actingFCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn's first public meeting last month.
Commissioner Ajit Pai said he hoped that the auction
could begin by that January date. "I encourage commenters to provide
comprehensive feedback so that there is a robust record upon which to issue
final auction procedures, and I hope that we will commence the H Block auction
on Jan. 14, 2014."
