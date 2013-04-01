FCC Seeks Comment on 'Egregious Complaint' Indecency Enforcement Regime

The FCC is considering codifying chairman Julius Genachowski's

direction to the enforcement bureau last fall that it only pursue "egregious"

indecency complaints, a course change from the "fleeting" indecency

pursuit that seemed to occupy much of the FCC's attention under previous

chairman Kevin Martin to the more restrained approach of previous FCC's.

The FCC put out a public notice Monday detailing the

reduction in the complaint backlog, talking about the enforcement bureau's new

marching orders, and seeking comment on whether that "egregious"

standard should be adopted as the FCC's new approach post-FCC v. Fox (see below). But with a 90-day window for

that comment, adopting an "egregious" standard more formally almost

certainly has to be the call of the next chairman. Genachowski has announced

his exit, expected by the end of this month.

The notice asks whether the FCC should continue that

"egregious" policy, which was achieved "principally by closing pending

complaints that were beyond the statute of limitations or too stale to pursue,

that involved cases outside FCC jurisdiction, that contained insufficient

information, or that were foreclosed by settled precedent."

It also asks whether it should revert to its policy of

requiring repeated rather than isolated utterances for an indecency finding, or

treat isolated, "non-sexual" nudity different from isolated profanity. While the

FCC is gathering comment for a possible future decision, the "egregious" policy

remains in place.

The notice does not define what the FCC has been considering "egregious" in determining what meets that standard, but a spokesperson did refer to this 2001 guidance from the commission, signaling the examples there met the standard. The notice also makes clear that the FCC will review and take action against such egregious complaints.

The direction from the chairman to only go after egregious

cases, which B&C reported back in

February, followed the Supreme Court decision in FCC v. Fox decision that the

FCC's fleeting indecency and profanity enforcement policy, at least as applied,

wastoo vague. The court did not find the regime unconstitutional, but said it

was applied with insufficient notice, which violates administrative procedure.

The current FCC has spent several years defending previous

efforts to regulate fleeting nudity and profanity. But last September, the

commission dropped its pursuit of Fox over nonpayment of a 2003 indecency fine

for Married by America, dismissing a

suit in D.C. District court.

Although the FCC has defended the fleeting indecency

enforcement policy in court, the chairman has been far more focused on

broadband than on parsing content. Under the new "egregious-only"

standard, the chairman has been able to reduce the million-plus complaint

backlog by 70%, according to the commission.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in Fox v. FCC,

the Commission is reviewing its indecency enforcement policy to ensure the

agency carries out Congress' directive in a manner consistent with vital First

Amendment principles," Genachowski said back when the FCC stopped seeking the

Fox payment. "In the interim, I have directed the Enforcement Bureau to focus

its resources on the strongest cases that involve egregious indecency

violations. We also will continue to reduce the backlog of pending indecency

complaints."

According to sources, the chairman's point was not that the

FCC was going to focus on indecency, but that it was only going to pursue

complaints in extreme cases, similar to the commission's comparatively hands-off

policy prior to the '04 Super Bowl. The chairman now wants to know if that

interim policy should be the new norm going forward.

The FCC's indecency enforcement regime applies

to broadcasters, not cable operators, and only to the TV stations carrying the

shows, not the networks or program distributors.