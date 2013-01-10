FCC Seeks Comment on Deregulating ILECs

The FCC is seeking comment on a proposal to deregulate major

phone companies.





The telephone companieslast month asked to get out from under decades of voice service regs.





USTelecom asked for a declaratory ruling that the fact that

incumbent local exchange carriers (ILECs) provide switched-access services no

longer means they are presumptively the dominant providers of voice services,

pointing to new IP nets and service provided by competitors, like cable

operators now bundling voice service into their offerings.





Such a determination would get those telecoms out from under

historic tariffs, though not obligations like 911 and privacy and disability

access.





The FCC has set Feb. 25 as the deadline for comments and

March 12 for reply comments.