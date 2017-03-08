FCC Schedules Spectrum Auction Repack Seminar

The Incentive Auction Task Force and the Media Bureau announced the agenda for an upcoming public workshop on post-auction transition procedures.

The workshop will be held on Monday (March 13) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It will also be live-streamed at www.fcc.gov/live and questions can be emailed to IAtransition@fcc.gov.

On the agenda are:

1. “Overview and incentive auction status update;

2. “Step-by-step review of the procedures for broadcast stations filing applications for construction permits during the 39-month transition period;

3. “Review of procedures for submitting bank account information to ensure payment of reverse auction winnings and reimbursement of eligible expenses;

4. “Question & Answer session with panel of FCC staff.”