FCC Says Supreme's Decision Backs Its Open Internet Order Authority

The FCC has told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

Circuit that the Supreme Court's recent ruling in the FCC tower-siting case

(City of Arlington v. FCC) means the FCC's interpretation of an ISP in the Open

Internet order is due deference by the court.

The appeals court is hearing Verizon's challenge to that

Open Internet order.

In a filing to the court Thursday, followinga similar one by Verizon citing another recent court case, the FCC pointed

to that Supreme Court decision, which held that an agency's interpretation of

the limits of its own authority should be given so called "Chevron

deference" by appeals courts asked to make a ruling on a challenge to that

authority.

"Chevron deference thus clearly applies to the

Commission's interpretation of the statutes on which its authority rests in

this [Open Internet] case," FCC attorneys told the court in the filing. "[T]he

agency's reasonable interpretations of provisions in the Communications Act and

the Telecommunications Act of 1996 warrant deference."

The appeals court has yet to schedule oral

argument in the case, but look for FCC lawyers to make the Supreme Court

decision an important part of that argument.