FCC Says First-Year Films Are Covered By Comcast/NBCU OVD Condition

In a partial defeat and partial victory for the company, the

FCC has ruled that NBCU cannot exclude films less than a year old from its

Comcast/NBCU Order benchmark condition requiring NBCU to make its content

available to competing online video distributors (OVD) if that distributor gets

comparable programming from one of NBCU's peers not affiliated with that OVD.

But the commission also said that requirement does not extend to such

programming or other programing that would breach particular exclusive

licensing agreements common to the industry.

NBCU had petitioned the FCC to review an outside arbitration

award to Project Concord under that OVD access deal condition. The FCC had to

rule by Wednesday, Nov. 14. It originally had a deadline of Sept. 14 to act on

the petition per the Comcast/NBCU order, which required it to act within 60

days of filing. But it exercised an option to give itself an additional 60

days.

The arbitrator had concluded that the first-year films are

subject to the condition, which the FCC upheld.

"The Media Bureau rejects NBCU's argument that Video

Programming as defined in the Comcast/NBCU Order conditions must be read as

excluding all films for which less than one year has elapsed since their

theatrical release (â€˜first-year films')," said the FCC, "and

concludes that these first-year films are included within the scope of the

Benchmark Condition."

An exclusive window, or windows, is general practice for the

distribution of new theatricals, but the FCC was not ready to establish all new

movies class exempt from the deal condition.

But the commission also concluded that NBCU had demonstrated

that making certain films and TV shows available to Project Concord would be a

breach of licensing agreements that are common industry practice. The bureau clarified

that the standard for meeting that test is "a preponderance of the

evidence, based on the language of the relevant licensing agreement and

evidence regarding the interpretation of that language, that NBCU's provision

of programming to the Online Video Distributor (â€˜OVD') would constitute a

breach of a contract to which Comcast Corporation (â€˜Comcast') or NBCU is a

party, provided that the agreement allegedly breached is 'consistent with

reasonable, common industry." It concluded NBCU had provided that

preponderance of evidence.

The bureau also ruled that NBCU did not engage in

unreasonable conduct during the course of the arbitration. Project Concord had

alleged that was the case and had sought to shift attorney's fees and court

costs in the arbitration to NBCU.