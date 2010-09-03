FCC Says DISH Can Deliver Distants

The FCC has certified DISH Network to deliver distant network-affilated out-of-market TV station signals to qualified subs.

DISH subs

have had to get those signals from a third party ever since a court

enjoined DISH from delivering them after it determined DISH had not been

accurately identifying who did and did not qualify.

But the

Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA) included a

provision that any satellite carrier delivering local station signals to

all 210 markets could be deemed a qualified carrier.

In essence it was a DISH-tailored provision to get local TV station

signals to the remaining two-and-a-half-dozen markets where it has been

economically infeasible to deliver.

"Based on

our review of the record," said the Commission, "we find that DISH is

providing a 'good quality satellite signal' to at least 90% of the

households in each of the 29 new DMAs," which was part

of the STELA requirement.

DISH got a

temporary waiver from the court to fill-in service in markets that did

not have a full complement of affiliates and, gaining that, has begun

serving all those markets.

It has asked the court for a permanent waiver of the injunction as well.

"DISH

Network is proud to be the only pay-TV provider to offer

local-into-local service in all 210 local markets in the country," said

the company in a statement, "and we look forward to receiving

our distant signal license back from the court so that we can offer a

full complement of the big four networks to our customers in every local

market."