FCC Says Court's Data Roaming Call Buttresses Open Internet Order

The FCC says that it was well within its authority to impose

a "no blocking" network neutrality regulation on wireless carriers in

its Open Internet order, and, as expected, is pointing to a recent (Dec. 4)

data roaming court case (Cellco Partnership v. FCC) to buttress its defense of

the rules.

Ina brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the commission

pointed to that same court's conclusion that the FCC had the authority to

require data roaming stemming from its authority to "'[p]rescribe the

nature of the service to be rendered' by the holders of FCC-issued spectrum

licenses." Verizon had challenged that decision as well.

The FCC rule in question required mobile data providers to

offer roaming agreements to competitors on "commercially reasonable"

terms, one of many FCC actions to try and spur mobile broadband. Verizon

challenged the requirement, saying the FCC lacked the authority to issue that

mandate. The court did not agree, which decision became fodder for the FCC in

the Open Internet order challenge by Verizon and MetroPCS.

Following that roaming decision, Verizon asked for an

extension of the briefing schedule for its network neutrality challenge so it

could argue why the court's data roaming decision was not precedential in the

neutrality case.

The FCC was responding to that argument in its brief, where

it contends that the same authority the court upheld in data roaming decision

undergirds its Open Internet order.

That Open Internet order was primarily focused on

nondiscrimination and other access requirements on wired, not wireless,

broadband, but did apply a no-blocking provision to wireless. While cable

operators did not challenge the network neutrality rules, Verizon Wireless did,

calling it Internet regulation that exceeded the FCC's authority.

But the FCC says the roaming decision confirms that the

Internet order "is within the Commission's independent power to modify

licenses (including by rulemaking)."

"By setting basic 'rules of the road' establishing that

wireless broadband Internet access providers may not block lawful data traffic

in using their FCC-licensed spectrum," the FCC argues in its brief,

"the Commission's Open Internet Rules likewise 'prescribe the nature of

the service to be rendered' by the holders of those licenses," said the

FCC.