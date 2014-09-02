FCC’s Rosenworcel Has 'Concerns' About 'Redskins' Name

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has told B&C/Multichannel News that she recognizes that a number of people are offended by the name Redskins for Washington’s NFL football team, and has "concerns" herself about it.

So far, she is the only commissioner to weigh in on the name. Chairman Tom Wheeler declined comment, as did commissioners Ajit Pai and Mignon Clyburn. Aides to commissioner Michael O'Rielly had not returned calls for comment at press time.

Former FCC chairman Reed Hundt has called on current commissioners to weigh in on the name change and whether "Redskins" should be used on air to refer to the team, whose name it continues to be.

Rosenworcel could have a chance to weigh in on the issue. On Tuesday, George Washington University professor John Banzhaf filed a challenge to one of Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s radio stations over its use of “Redskins” on air.