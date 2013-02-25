FCC Roughed Up in D.C. Circuit

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals heard the

case of Comcast vs. the FCC on Monday, challenging the FCC's first-ever finding

in favor of a program carriage complaint and its imposition of a carriage

remedy. While the judges usually wield a gavel, in this case is was more like a

hammer, with the FCC mostly on the receiving end.

Between the serious First Amendment issues with the FCC's

carriage remedy expressed by Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the contract issues on

which Judge Harry Edwards focused, the FCC appeared to have an uphill fight to

keep its decision from being remanded back. Following the hearing, sources on

both sides of the case expressed that sentiment following lengthy questioning

that saw FCC and Tennis Channel lawyers.

In a 3-2 party line vote, the FCC in July 2012 upheld an FCC

judge's ruling that Comcast discriminated against Tennis Channel by carrying it

in a sports tier, while carrying its co-owned Golf Channel and Versus (now NBC

Sports Network) on a more widely viewed basic tier. Comcast appealed the

decision to the FCC, then the court.

The FCC remedy was to provide Tennis Channel with the same

level of distribution, whether that be basic or sports tier or not carrying it

at all -- that it provided its co-owned channels.

Judges Kavanaugh and Edwards were joined by Judge Stephen Williams

on the panel, but the former two asked most of the questions. Since judges

often play devil's advocate, it is hard to predict how the judges will come

down on this case. The FCC is due some deference as the expert administrative

agency, but the D.C. Circuit is the one that threw out the FCC's Comcast

Bittorrent decision, and the panel that heard Monday's argument was

characterized by one attorney familiar with the circuit as both conservative

and tough on the FCC.

With former D.C. Federal Judges looking down from gilt

frames along each wall of the courtroom -- including now Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late High Court nominee Robert Bork -- Comcast's

lawyer, former D.C. Circuit nominee Miguel Estrada, argued that the FCC was

dictating distribution in violation of the First Amendment and based on flawed

reading of the statute. He also argued that the complaint should be moot

because it was filed after the one-year statute of limitations. Tennis signed a

contract agreeing to sports tier carriage in 2005, but did not file the

carriage complaint until more than three years later.

That was the issue that drove Judge Edwards to weigh in

early and often. He said it seemed to him clear that the FCC had set a one-year

statute of limitations on changes in contracts. The FCC and Tennis Channel

lawyers countered that discrimination was based on similarly situated networks,

and that Tennis Channel had not been similarly situated in 2005, but only

became so after it got stronger.

Edwards asked what Tennis knew in 2009 that it didn't know

in 2005. The FCC pointed to HD and U.S. Open rights that had strengthened the

channel.

Estrada said he agreed with Edwards and that the complaint

was clearly moot because it was not timely filed. But even if it had been, he

suggested, the FCC was ignoring the market dynamics, including that other MVPDs

gave Tennis no better carriage than Comcast, and that the FCC was instead

making a comparison based on content.

Edwards said that Tennis could or should have anticipated

that it would improve and written into its contract a provision about changing

the tier if that happened. He said the FCC's reading would make a contract

"silly," and suggested FCC's argument that it was ludicrous for the FCC to

suggest that a complaint could be filed anytime somebody wanted to.

Edwards said the FCC itself had made absolutely clear that after one

year, such a complaint could not be filed.

Coincidentally, the judges had just been dealing with

government content calls in an earlier case--Comcast was the third oral

argument of the morning -- in which the CIA had refused to pay attorney's fees

for a FOIA request because it had concluded the content of the request was not

sufficiently relevant. In that case, Edwards suggested the government shouldn't

be in the business of deciding what content should be made available.

Comcast's argument was essentially three-pronged: The

complaint was moot because it came after the statute of limitations; the FCC

failed to look at the competitive markets, which justified Tennis' Channel

placement; and the remedy violated Comcast's First Amendment freedom to

choose its own programming.

Comcast argues that it is free to discriminate for the right

reasons, just not the wrong ones. Estrada said that Comcast has a

constitutional right to favor its own speech over others, so long as it does

not do so for anticompetitive reasons. Ignoring the marketplace evidence that

others treated Tennis no better, and some worse, in terms of carriage, Estrada

suggested, the FCC had arrogated for itself the role of a government censorship

board and that the FCC's decision was the most outrageous content call since

the Sedition Acts. He suggested, as Comcast has in its brief, that the FCC's

decision is comparable to telling a newspaper it has to put a freelancer on the

front page.

The FCC argued that cable did not still have to have

bottleneck control of an MVPD market for the anti-discrimination provision of

the Cable Act to still hold sway, but that if the court found that a showing of

bottleneck control was necessary, the court should give it a chance to prove

that.

The commission said it could do so by showing that the

impact on advertising, but Estrada countered that cable operators' business was

based primarily on sub fees, not ad revenues.

At least from the tenor of the court arguments, that last

option -- vacating the decision but remanding it back to the FCC for a showing

of undue market power -- sounds like the most likely scenario.