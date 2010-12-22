FCC Reverses Decision On MASN's Time Warner Cable Complaint

The FCC's commissioners have reversed a two-year-old

bureau-level decision and concluded that Time Warner Cable (TWC ) did not discriminate

against MASN (Mid-Atlantic Sports Network), which means the cable operator

won't have to deliver the network and its Washington Nationals and Baltimore

Orioles games to its subs in North Carolina.

The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Michael Copps

dissenting.

That comes over two years after Time Warner challenged an

FCC Media Bureau decision to uphold an outside arbiter's finding that Time

Warner Cable had discriminated against the regional sports net by not agreeing to

carry it on a widely viewed analog tier.

Two outside arbitrators and an FCC Media Bureau staff

decision back in 2008 concluded that TWC had discriminated, but the FCC

has now reversed that decision, under then FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, and sided

with Time Warner, commission sources familiar with the vote confirmed. The

order has not yet been made public.

As a condition of its July 2006 decision allowing the top

two cable operators, TWC and Comcast, to divvy up systems of bankrupt

Adelphia Communications, the FCC said that if there was evidence that either

buyer was exerting undue market power in denying carriage to an unaffiliated

RSN, the complaint could be submitted to outside arbitration.

An FCC source said Commissioner Copps was concerned

that it undermined the condition and did not see a compelling reason for

reversing the commission's finding of fact.

TWC had argued that since it offered to

carry MASN on a digital tier, it was not denying carriage. But an arbitrator

ruled that since only 50% of Time Warner's subscribers were digital and since

Time Warner carried its own and other RSNs on an analog tier, "This

is exactly the kind of discrimination that I think the FCC [Federal Communications

Commission] intended to prevent."

Cable operators have been caught between a regulatory rock

and a hard place. Operators have been under pressure from the FCC and

legislators not to deny must-have programming, like college and pro sports, to

fans used to getting it over the air or on basic cable. But at the same time,

regulators and legislators have complained about soaring cable prices, which

cable operators point out are linked to programming costs.

A similar arbitration condition is expected to be placed on

the Comcast/NBCU deal and one of the criticisms from deal critics has been the

slow-turning wheels of the FCC complaint process. The FCC ordered Time Warner

to start carrying MASN on an analog tier back in October 2008,

after MASN filed its complaint in July of that year. Time Warner

immediately appealed that decision.

The vote to reverse was first reported Wednesday by Communications Daily's Jonathan Make.

"We're very pleased that the FCC determined that, as we've said all along, Time Warner Cable did not discriminate against MASN in any way," TWC said in a statement. "While it was determined by the FCC that we should not be required to carry MASN, we understand that a segment of our avid sports fans would like to see this programming. We therefore remain willing to carry MASN on our sports tier, and we hope to resume negotiations with MASN in the near future."