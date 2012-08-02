FCC Resumes Consideration of Tribune License Transfers
The FCC is restarting the clock on consideration of the
license transfers associated with Tribune's reorganization out of bankruptcy.
According to a copy of a letter from Media Bureau Video
Division Chief Barbara Kreisman to Tribune attorneys, the FCC will restart the
clock on Aug. 6. It was on day 74 of its informal 180-day shot clock, which it
stopped on Oct. 12, 2011, retroactive to July 26, 2010.
The bankruptcy court confirmed the reorganization plan July
23.
Tribune has been in bankruptcy court since 2008 and the FCC
needs to rule on the transfer of Tribune licenses and associated
newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership waivers.
