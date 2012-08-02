FCC Resumes Consideration of Tribune License Transfers

The FCC is restarting the clock on consideration of the

license transfers associated with Tribune's reorganization out of bankruptcy.

According to a copy of a letter from Media Bureau Video

Division Chief Barbara Kreisman to Tribune attorneys, the FCC will restart the

clock on Aug. 6. It was on day 74 of its informal 180-day shot clock, which it

stopped on Oct. 12, 2011, retroactive to July 26, 2010.

The bankruptcy court confirmed the reorganization plan July

23.

Tribune has been in bankruptcy court since 2008 and the FCC

needs to rule on the transfer of Tribune licenses and associated

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership waivers.