FCC to Restart Merger Clocks After New Pleading Dates Set

The FCC has signaled it will be restarting the informal shot clocks on two major merger reviews, but not until new comment cycles are established.

The FCC stopped the informal 180-day shot clocks on vetting the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV mergers last month while it resolved issues surrounding third-party access to competitively sensitive programming contracts.

It resolved those Tuesday (Nov. 4), denying challenges by content companies to hundreds of requests by individuals seeking access, and upholding its modifications to its protective orders for that information meant to allay those programmer concerns (it hadn't).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.