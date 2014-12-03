FCC to Restart Clock on Mergers

Look for the FCC to restart its merger clocks on the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV deals this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday.

The FCC stopped the informal 180-day shot clocks on vetting the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV mergers on Oct. 22 (the Comcast/TWC review had already been stopped Oct. 3 related to another matter) while it resolved issues surrounding third-party access to competitively sensitive contracts with programmers.

The review of the merger of No. 1 U.S. cable operator Comcast and No. 2 MSO Time Warner Cable is in its 85th day, while the review of telco AT&T’s acquisition of satellite-TV provider DirecTV has reached day 76.

