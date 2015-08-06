FCC Requires Voice Backup Power Option

The FCC has voted to require facilities-based fixed voice services—including cable operators—to offer backup power options at point of sale, though backup power is not mandated.

The move is part of the tech transition from copper-based phone service that had its own power source and did not go down when the power goes out.

Initially, that has to be an 8-hour backup option, with a second, 24-hour option, offered after three years.

Providers must offer installation, and must annually notify subs of the availability, and limitations, of the options. That includes information on needed maintenance and use, self-testing, warranty details, and more.

Carriers will have flexibility on how to provide that notice.