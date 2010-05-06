FCC Republicans: Third Way Is Wrong Way

Calling it a dramatic and unnecessary step that risked

calling into question the FCC's credibility, the commission's two Republicans

Thursday (May 6) said the FCC was crossing a "regulatory Rubicon" by

classifying Internet access as traditional phone service under Title II.

"This proposal is disappointing and deeply concerns

us," said FCC Commissioners Robert McDowell and Meredith Attwell Baker in

a joint statement.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Thursday called his

just-announced proposal to classify the transmission element of broadband under

Title II, while forbearing (not applying) a number of provisions, a light-touch

approach and middle ground to help classify the current regulatory uncertainty.

But McDowell and Baker saw it quite differently. "It is

neither a light-touch approach, nor a third way," they said.

"Instead, it is a stark departure from the long-established bipartisan

framework for addressing broadband regulation that has led to billions in

investment and untold consumer opportunities. It also poses serious

ramifications across the globe."

The pair said the FCC has been warned by investors that

"to foist burdensome rules excavated from the early-Ma Bell-monopoly era

onto 21st Century networks" would create regulatory uncertainty of its own

"that will inhibit the investment of risk capital America badly

needs to improve and expand our broadband infrastructure and create jobs."