FCC Republicans: Comcast/NBCU Forum Is Staff-Level Event

According

to the FCC's agenda for the July 13 Chicago forum on the Comcast/NBCU merger,

Michael Copps is the only commissioner on the program for the event, which is

not an official hearing. The reasons vary, including that the Republican

members were under the impression that it is a Media Bureau staff-level event,

say their top aides.

Meanwhile,

Free Press is trying to turn up the heat to boost attendance.

An aide

to the FCC's senior Republican, Commissioner Robert McDowell, said that she

would be in Chicago as an observer. "We understand this is essentially a

staff-level meeting," said Rosemary Harold, senior legal advisor for media

issues, to B&C, "and I am

going in his place to observe as his representative."

Brad

Gillen, legal advisor for Republican Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, said

that they would be keeping tabs on the forum, but that it was the Media

Bureau's show. "She won't be there because the hearing is being hosted and

presented by the Media Bureau as part of the fact-finding of the merger and we

will be monitoring the proceeding, but the commissioners were not expected to

attend."

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski will send a video greeting, but not attend. Asked

why, spokeswoman Jen Howard responded, "He will be opening up the workshop

[with a taped greeting] and will be fully briefed on all of the substantive

issues that are discussed." John Flynn, who the chairman brought in to

manage the FCC's vetting of the Comcast/NBCU merger review, will be there.

A staffer

for Commissioner Mignon Clyburn had previously indicated to B&C that she wanted to attend. Shehas called on the FCC to hold field hearings on the deal,

saying it would "force" the commission to "interact and see

up-close how Americans feel about the merger." But acting Chief of Staff

Angela Kronenberg said Friday that Clyburn has a scheduling conflict. The commissioner

is currently traveling in Alaska at the invitation of Senator Mark Begich, who

has invited commissioners to the state to check out its communications

challenges for themselves. "She has been there since Tuesday and is

touring rural telcos and healthcare facilities," said Kronenberg, among

other venues.

FCC Dems

are apparently making sure not to forget the non-contiguous states in their

summer business travels. Genachowski was in Hawaii this week to talk broadband

with Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and talk with broadcasters there, according

to his office, with a brief stop-over at Sun Valley for the media big-wigs

conference.

Kimberly

Marcus, executive director of Rainbow/PUSH in Washington said it was

"unfortunate" that more of the commissioners were not able to be in

attendance. But Rainbow/PUSH understands scheduling conflicts.

Rainbow/PUSH

founder Jesse Jackson was planning on attending the House Communications

Subcommittee hearing (an official hearing in this case) on the deal July 8 in

Chicago, but had a scheduling conflict and sent his son Jonathan to read his

testimony for him. He also has conflicts--a speech to the NAACP, an

international trip next week--that may keep him from the FCC hearing as well,

said Marcus, who adds that Rainbow may send a representative to weigh in during

the two-minutes-apiece public input portion of the FCC's seven-hour Chicago

marathon.

Free

Press, which opposes the deal without strong conditions, is not happy with the

light commissioner turnout for the forum, particularly the chairman's absence.

It is even encouraging Web surfers to post this "wanted poster" with

Genachowski's picture on it

"all over Chicago."

"Put

it up in coffee shops, on school bulletin boards, on lamp posts, and anywhere

else you see fit," says Free Press in an online call to arms. "Just

get it out there. Share it on Facebook and Twitter. Ask your friends to do the

same. Post it on the FCC's Facebook page along with a note saying something

like this: "Chairman Genachowski: the public needs you. Please attend the

FCC hearing on the Comcast-NBC merger in Chicago July 13."

Genachowski's office

had not comment.