FCC Reminds MVPDs About EEO Reports

The Media Bureau issued a reminder Thursday that MVPDs have a Sept. 30 deadline for filing their Form 396-C EEO annual reports.

The reports are required of systems with six or more full-time employees.

The reports have to be filed online unless they are requesting a waiver of the electronic filing requirement. The commission says those waivers will not be routinely granted, but it does recognize the need for a limited waiver given the potential burden of electronic filing on some entities with limited resources.

The FCC also wants to remind filers that they can fill the form out in several sessions and that "save" does not file the form with the FCC, they must hit the "validate" button.

Further instructions for filing are available at http://www.fcc.gov/mb/elecfile.html.