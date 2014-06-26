FCC Releases TVStudy Data

At the request of the National Association of Broadcasters, the FCC has released the underlying data used in its TV station interference simulations based on new TVStudy software.

The NAB has been critical of the changed TVStudy software used to gauge potential interference among TV stations being repacked after the broadcast incentive auction. It has argued that the incentive auction statute clearly says interference should be gauged using the OET-69 software and methodology in use at the time the legislation was passed.

After the FCC released a summary of its simulation findings, the NAB said it needed access to the data so it could comment meaningfully on the tests.

“We are thankful the FCC responded positively to our request," said Rick Kaplan, NAB's point man on auctions and former chief of the FCC's Wireless Bureau. "This information should prove to be very useful and will allow NAB and others assist the FCC in the very complex repacking process.”

The Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, whose members are interested in giving up spectrum at the right price, took the news as an opportunity to praise the FCC for transparency.

"The 100 repacking simulations released by the FCC will be incredibly useful to broadcasters," it said in a statement. "This data release is another example of how helpful the Chairman and staff are being in helping broadcasters evaluate auction participation. Kudos to NAB for requesting this data."