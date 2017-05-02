FCC Releases New TVStudy Repack Software

The FCC has released new TVStudy software it and stations are using to calculate interference and coverage areas in the repack of TV stations after the incentive auction.

The software was issued by the Office of Engineering and Technology.

The new version corrects what the FCC said were "a number of minor issues" which were discovered after the FCC released the Auction Closing and Channel Reassignment Public Notice last month.

Close to 1,000 TV stations will have to change channels following the auction.

The FCC said the new software does not fix issues with LPTV station interference calculations and advised LPTVs wait for a future release that will allow those stations to accurately consider pre-auction channel assignments and post-auction assignments.