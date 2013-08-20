FCC Releases New Iteration of TVStudy Software

Broadcasters will get a new version of the FCC's OET-69 TVStudy interference calculation software to kick around, or at least kick the tires on.

As advertised, the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) Tuesday issued a new version of the TVStudy software -- version 1.2.7 to be exact -- that it says was in response to staff testing and user feedback.

The FCC plans to use the software to calculate TV station coverage areas and interference as it repacks TV stations into smaller spectrum quarters after the FCC's incentive auctions.

Broadcasters had plenty to say about the first update since the FCC announced in February it was revamping the software, including that it was still illegal, as well as inaccurate.

In issuing the latest update Tuesday (Aug. 20), in advance of an incentive auction workshop with broadcasters later this week, OET said the new version includes the ability to study interference between U.S., Canadian and Mexican stations on "proxy" channels, improvements in sorting station records, and corrects a "potential issue" that could cause errors. But that's not all, it also includes "new source code and executable files for both the Mac and Linux platforms, an updated instruction manual, change log, and upgrade guide."

None of the data sets have changed since last time, however, so they can be plugged into the new software.

Broadcasters had issues with the data the first time around as well, arguing that using updated census numbers did not square with incentive auction legislation.

OET said it welcomed input on this latest version. The National Association of Broadcasters was preparing to provide some initial input at press time.